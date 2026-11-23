Please join us for THE ANNUAL DOLORES RIVER BREWERY HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET on December 5th, 2026 from 10am - 3pm. Featuring LOCAL artists creating one of a kind art for yourself or holiday gift giving. Some of the media includes ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, cards, paintings, stocking stuffers, homemade goods, and lots of treasures to please everyone! There will be music by local musicians, light refreshments, and good people in our local brewery. Always a good time and ways to meet old or new friends while supporting LOCAL artisans, musicians and businesses.

Share please and bring friends!