Teen Painting Night
Teen Painting Night
Join us for a teen-only, extra creative after-hours program! We will be testing our artistic skills with the challenge to recreate a famous work of art. With no instructions and no clue what we are doing, what will we create? No matter your skill level, all are welcome. Bring along some friends to laugh, critique, and have fun with on a Friday night! Ages 12 to 17.
The Durango Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301