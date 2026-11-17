Taste of Christmas 2026 is coming up! Please join us on Friday, December 4th between 5pm-8pm

This year’s activities include the annual Christmas Parade with the Boys and Girls Club of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, photo opportunties with Durango Santa, Reindeer Games at the Ignacio Community Library (hosted by the Ignacio School District Elementary School), our annual Holiday Vendor Market at the ELHI Community Center, Games and activities throughout the Commons courtesy of Ignacio Youth Services, Fill Your Bowl at Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts complete with a hot cocoa bar from Rise & Shine Coffee and Burritos and maybe even a visit from the Grinch!

It’s a great opportunity to get out, support local organizations and vendors, see friends and neighbors, and enjoy a little Christmas spirit together. Bring your family, invite your friends and get your Christmas shopping done locally at a magical night of community celebration.

Vendors spaces are available by contacting the ELHI Office at admin@theelhiignacio.org