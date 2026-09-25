Starry Starry Night Music by Lisa Blue and Derek Smith
Starry Starry Night Music by Lisa Blue and Derek Smith
Starry Starry night brings the party to your party! 2 Seasoned vocalists combine for your listening pleasure, or, dancing down memory lane! Check out their new 80's dance set!
The Oxford Bar-Downtown Durango
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lisa Blue
9707496475
lisakblue@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Lisa Blue
lisakblue@hotmail.com
The Oxford Bar-Downtown Durango
Next to the pool hallDurango, Colorado 81301
9707496475
lisakblue@hotmail.com