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Starry Starry Night Music by Lisa Blue and Derek Smith

Starry Starry Night Music by Lisa Blue and Derek Smith

Starry Starry night brings the party to your party! 2 Seasoned vocalists combine for your listening pleasure, or, dancing down memory lane! Check out their new 80's dance set!

The Oxford Bar-Downtown Durango
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Lisa Blue
9707496475
lisakblue@hotmail.com

Artist Group Info

Lisa Blue
lisakblue@hotmail.com
The Oxford Bar-Downtown Durango
Next to the pool hall
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707496475
lisakblue@hotmail.com