St. Mark's Memory Cafe

Join us in the Parish Hall at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on the second Tuesday of the month from 10:00AM to 11:30 AM for socializing, interesting and engaging programs, and delicious snacks. Special Guest for October 13 – Laine Johnson, owner of Horsefly History Tours, will treat us to spooky stories about Durango. https://www.horseflyhistory.com/home

“Memory Cafes are welcoming social gatherings for people living with changes in their memory or thinking, and the people who care about them. A Cafe is a place to have fun together, talk with others who understand what you’re going through, and try something new!” – Memory Café Alliance

We are located at 910 East 3rd. Ave., Durango, CO 81301

RSVP to memorycafe@stmarksdurango.org For more info on our type of Memory Café, see https://dfamerica.org/what-is-memory-cafe/