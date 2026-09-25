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St. Mark's Memory Cafe

St. Mark's Memory Cafe

Join us in the Parish Hall at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on the second Tuesday of the month from 10:00AM to 11:30 AM for socializing, interesting and engaging programs, and delicious snacks. Special Guest for October 13 – Laine Johnson, owner of Horsefly History Tours, will treat us to spooky stories about Durango. https://www.horseflyhistory.com/home
“Memory Cafes are welcoming social gatherings for people living with changes in their memory or thinking, and the people who care about them. A Cafe is a place to have fun together, talk with others who understand what you’re going through, and try something new!” – Memory Café Alliance
We are located at 910 East 3rd. Ave., Durango, CO 81301
RSVP to memorycafe@stmarksdurango.org For more info on our type of Memory Café, see https://dfamerica.org/what-is-memory-cafe/

St. Marks Durango Memory Cafe
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

St. Mark's Episcopal Church Memory Cafe
970-247-1129
memorycafe@stmarksdurango.org
https://www.stmarksdurango.org/
St. Marks Durango Memory Cafe
910 East 3rd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-247-1129
memorycafe@stmarksdurango.org
https://dfamerica.org/memory-cafe-search/listing/3560/