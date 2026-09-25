Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southwest Center for Independence - Board Meeting

Southwest Center for Independence - Board Meeting

Southwest Center for Independence has been part of Southwest Colorado for more than 35 years.

Founded in 1990 by local people with disabilities and supporters of the Independent Living movement, SWCI believes that people with disabilities should have the opportunity to make their own choices, direct their own lives, and participate fully in their communities.

Today, we're growing — providing support, training, transportation and other services for people with disabilities and those who are aging throughout La Plata, Archuleta, Montezuma, Dolores and San Juan counties.

And we're looking for community members who want to grow with us. If you're passionate about disability rights, nonprofit leadership, finance, law, community service, or simply making Southwest Colorado more inclusive, consider joining the Southwest Center for Independence Board of Directors.

Learn more about SWCI, our services, and opportunities to get involved at SWIndependence.org, or call 970-259-1672.

Southwest Center for Independence
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Center for Independence
970-259-1672
info@swilc.org
https://swindependence.org/

Artist Group Info

kerythe@yahoo.com
Southwest Center for Independence
130 Rock Point Dr Unit B
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-259-1672
Support@swilc.org
www.swindependence.org