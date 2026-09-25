Southwest Center for Independence - Board Meeting

Southwest Center for Independence has been part of Southwest Colorado for more than 35 years.

Founded in 1990 by local people with disabilities and supporters of the Independent Living movement, SWCI believes that people with disabilities should have the opportunity to make their own choices, direct their own lives, and participate fully in their communities.

Today, we're growing — providing support, training, transportation and other services for people with disabilities and those who are aging throughout La Plata, Archuleta, Montezuma, Dolores and San Juan counties.

And we're looking for community members who want to grow with us. If you're passionate about disability rights, nonprofit leadership, finance, law, community service, or simply making Southwest Colorado more inclusive, consider joining the Southwest Center for Independence Board of Directors.

Learn more about SWCI, our services, and opportunities to get involved at SWIndependence.org, or call 970-259-1672.

