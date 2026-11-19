With Friends of the San Juans and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Join Friends of the San Juans and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s Southern Mountains Senior Backcountry Forecaster Krista Beyer for a preview of this winter including a current “state of the snowpack”, the newest tools on the CAIC website and a discussion of last March’s challenging wet slab cycle.

To request an accessibility accommodation, please contact the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) at 303-499-9650 or CAIC@state.co.us at least two weeks in advance of the event. CAIC will make every effort to provide an accommodation.