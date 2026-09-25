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Singing with Santa

Singing with Santa

Join us for Singing with Santa on Friday, November 27, at Buckley Park! The event will include Christmas carols by the Pete Giuliani Band and free hot chocolate and cookies. Santa will arrive around 6 pm to help us light the community Christmas tree. Free photos with Santa will be available; bring your own camera. For more information, visit SingingWithSanta.org

Buckley Park
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Business Improvement District
timw@downtowndurango.org
https://www.downtowndurango.org
Buckley Park
12th and Main
Durango, Colorado 81301