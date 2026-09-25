Singing with Santa
Singing with Santa
Join us for Singing with Santa on Friday, November 27, at Buckley Park! The event will include Christmas carols by the Pete Giuliani Band and free hot chocolate and cookies. Santa will arrive around 6 pm to help us light the community Christmas tree. Free photos with Santa will be available; bring your own camera. For more information, visit SingingWithSanta.org
Buckley Park
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Business Improvement District
timw@downtowndurango.org
Buckley Park
12th and MainDurango, Colorado 81301