Silent Night Auction: Durango's Largest Silent Auction of the Year!

Silent Night Auction & Holiday Concert

Friday, December 11 | 4–8 PM

Blue Wing Coffee at the Smiley Building | Durango, CO

Get into the holiday spirit and support local music education at iAM MUSIC's Silent Night Auction! Join us for a festive evening of live music, incredible auction items, holiday cheer, and community celebration—all in support of iAM MUSIC's mission to empower youth through music.

Held at Blue Wing Coffee inside the Smiley Building, this annual holiday gathering brings together music lovers, local businesses, and community supporters for an evening of giving back while celebrating the season.

🎁 Bid on Incredible Auction Items!

Find the perfect holiday gift (or treat yourself!) while supporting a great cause. Our silent auction features an exciting collection of items and experiences, including:

* Purgatory Resort passes

* Skis and outdoor gear

* Professional guitars and music equipment

* Dog sledding adventures

* Hot springs passes

* Gift packages, local experiences, and much more!

🎶 Live Holiday Music!

Enjoy an evening of live performances featuring:

* Joys Familiar

* Velvet Jackalope

* Special performances by iAM MUSIC students!

Celebrate the talent of our local music community while enjoying festive tunes, great company, and the holiday atmosphere.

❤️ Support Music Education in Our Community

Every bid helps iAM MUSIC continue providing meaningful music education, performance opportunities, and creative experiences for young musicians in Southwest Colorado. Your generosity helps keep music alive and accessible for the next generation!

Event Details

📅 Friday, December 11, 2026

🕓 4:00–8:00 PM

📍 Blue Wing Coffee at the Smiley Building

1309 E 3rd Avenue, Durango, CO

Come for the music, stay for the holiday cheer, and leave knowing you've made a difference!

Presented by iAM MUSIC, with generous support from San Juan Smiles and Priority Financial Partners.

Learn more at iammusic.us.

We can't wait to celebrate the season with you!

