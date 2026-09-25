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Sew Cool Upcycling Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Sew Cool Upcycling Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Wednesdays at 3:00 pm (Adults) and 4:30 pm (Tweens & Teens): Sew Cool Upcycling Club. Turn old into awesome! Learn fun sewing skills while transforming old or worn out clothes, jewelry, toys, and decor into something you’ll love! Email cindy@swlplibrarydistrict.org for more information. No club meetings November 25th.

Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Nov 25, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org/