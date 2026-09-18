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Sandy Rusinko Artist Reception

Sandy Rusinko Artist Reception

Meet Local Artist, Sandy Rusinko, and view decades of her work - from American western scenes to vibrant puzzle designs at the Pine River Library. Reception begins at 5pm, with a toast to the artist at 5:30. Light refreshments will be provided.

Puzzles designed and donated by the artist will be available, with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Pine River Library.

Pine River Library
05:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Sandy Rusinko
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org