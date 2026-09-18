Sandy Rusinko Artist Reception
Sandy Rusinko Artist Reception
Meet Local Artist, Sandy Rusinko, and view decades of her work - from American western scenes to vibrant puzzle designs at the Pine River Library. Reception begins at 5pm, with a toast to the artist at 5:30. Light refreshments will be provided.
Puzzles designed and donated by the artist will be available, with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Pine River Library.
Pine River Library
05:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Sandy Rusinko
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org