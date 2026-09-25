Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Juan Symphony Chamber Singers present: Voices Unbound

San Juan Symphony Chamber Singers present: Voices Unbound

The San Juan Symphony Chamber Singers Fall Concert: "Voices Unbound" will take place at 3PM on Sunday, October 25th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango.
Sanjuansymphony.org has more information.

Director Amy Barrett guides the audience to discover the power of the human voice in Voices Unbound- a captivating program of choral music celebrating love, joy, resilience, and creativity found when voices come together.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church
$30 Adult, $10 Student
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan Symphony
9703829753
sanjuansymphony@musician.org
www.sanjuansymphony.org
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
910 E. 3rd Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 903-8854
laura@sanjuansymphony.org
https://3rdAveArts.org