San Juan Symphony Chamber Singers present: Voices Unbound

The San Juan Symphony Chamber Singers Fall Concert: "Voices Unbound" will take place at 3PM on Sunday, October 25th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango.

Sanjuansymphony.org has more information.

Director Amy Barrett guides the audience to discover the power of the human voice in Voices Unbound- a captivating program of choral music celebrating love, joy, resilience, and creativity found when voices come together.