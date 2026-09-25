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San Juan College Jazz Band - Fall Semester Concert

San Juan College Jazz Band - Fall Semester Concert

The San Juan College Jazz Ensemble's Fall Semester Performance takes place at 3PM on Sunday, December 6th at the Connie Gotsch Theatre in Farmington. Tickets are available at sjcboxoffice.universitytickets.com.

Under the direction of John Patton.

Connie Gotsch Theatre
$8-$10
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu