San Juan College Jazz Band - Fall Semester Concert
San Juan College Jazz Band - Fall Semester Concert
The San Juan College Jazz Ensemble's Fall Semester Performance takes place at 3PM on Sunday, December 6th at the Connie Gotsch Theatre in Farmington. Tickets are available at sjcboxoffice.universitytickets.com.
Under the direction of John Patton.
Connie Gotsch Theatre
$8-$10
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu