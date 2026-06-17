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Rock Band Summer Workshop: Rock of the Ages

Rock Band Summer Workshop: Rock of the Ages

Join IAM Music for a week-long summer workshop exploring the evolution of rock music through the decades. Students will learn and perform songs from the 1960s through the 2000s while developing musicianship, teamwork, and stage performance skills in a collaborative band setting.Open to vocalists and instrumentalists of all kinds, participants will rehearse Monday through Thursday and conclude the week with a live showcase performance at 11th Street Station on Friday (5:00-6:00PM)

The iAM MUSIC Institute
$250 per student
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Jul 10, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iAM MUSIC Institute
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
iamsam@iammusic.us
https://iammusic.us