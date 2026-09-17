Raven & the Dance of Shadows - Artist Talk

Raven and the Dance of Shadows is a ceremonial exhibition featuring Tempist Jade, Nikki Moon and Chris Haas that weaves together performance art, wearable sculpture, live poetry, visual art, and music. Through mythic storytelling inspired by the artist's relationships with their more-than-human relatives and current events, the general public will be immersed in a transformative world birthed of shadows and dreams. The exhibition will culminate with an artist talk at Studio & Gallery at 2pm on Sunday, October 25.