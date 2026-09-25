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Quiz for a Cause - Trivia Night

Quiz for a Cause - Trivia Night

Join us for Quiz for a Cause, a fun-filled weekly trivia night where your knowledge can make a difference. Each month we support a different local non-profit, with proceeds going directly to their important work. Gather your friends, test your trivia skills, and help us give back to the community while having great time! Don't miss out on the chance to learn, laugh, and contribute to a worthy cause! Teams can range from 1 person to 6 max. The first question is asked at 6:30pm sharp so arrive early to get settled.

Uncle's Bar & Social Club
Every week through Dec 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Uncle's Bar & Social Club
unclesbarpagosa@gmail.com
www.unclesbarpagosa.com
Uncle's Bar & Social Club
56 Talisman Dr Suite 8C
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
unclesbarpagosa@gmail.com
www.unclesbarpagosa.com