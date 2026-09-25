Quiz for a Cause - Trivia Night

Join us for Quiz for a Cause, a fun-filled weekly trivia night where your knowledge can make a difference. Each month we support a different local non-profit, with proceeds going directly to their important work. Gather your friends, test your trivia skills, and help us give back to the community while having great time! Don't miss out on the chance to learn, laugh, and contribute to a worthy cause! Teams can range from 1 person to 6 max. The first question is asked at 6:30pm sharp so arrive early to get settled.