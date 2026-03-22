Purgatory Sports Group Ride

Purgatory Sports Downtown will host free group rides on select Wednesday evenings this summer, beginning June 10.

The rides are no-drop, welcoming and open to all ages and abilities. Riders will meet at the Purgatory Sports downtown location by 5:15 p.m., with rides departing at 5:30 p.m. Each ride will feature a route on an in-town trail so participants can depart directly from the shop without needing a bike rack or vehicle.

Routes will be selected based on the group and discussed before departure. Drinks and light snacks will be provided before or after the ride, with details to be announced.

Riders who need a bike can rent a Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay all-mountain eMTB from Purgatory Sports Downtown. Additional mountain bike rentals are available at Purgatory Sports’ on-mountain locations.

Dates

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time

5 – 7:30 p.m.

Meet by 5:15 p.m.; rides depart at 5:30 p.m.

Location

Purgatory Sports Downtown

Durango, CO

Admission

Free