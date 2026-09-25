Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Meeting
Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Meeting
The Man2Man Prostate Cancer Support Group of Durango will meet via Zoom at 7PM on Tuesday, October 6th.
For more information and a Zoom invitation, please email
prostategroupdurango@gmail.com
The group consists of survivors of prostate cancer and men who have been diagnosed with prostate issues including BPH and cancer. Participants discuss experiences with resources, diagnosis, and treatments for the disease. Anyone is welcome.
Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Prostate Support Group Durango
prostategroupdurango@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
prostategroupdurango@gmail.com