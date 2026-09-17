Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plein Air art demonstration at Oxbow Preserve

Plein Air art demonstration at Oxbow Preserve

The Plein (say Plen) Air Painters of the Four Corners present a demonstration from 9 to noon on Saturday, October 3rd at the Oxbow Preserve in north Durango. Three artists will demonstrate watercolor, oils and pastel techniques. The event is free, but participants must provide their own supplies.

Observers are also welcome. Oxbow Preserve is located at 500 Animas View Drive in Durango.

Oxbow Preserve
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org
Oxbow Preserve
500 Animas View Drive
Durango, California 81301