Plein Air art demonstration at Oxbow Preserve
Plein Air art demonstration at Oxbow Preserve
The Plein (say Plen) Air Painters of the Four Corners present a demonstration from 9 to noon on Saturday, October 3rd at the Oxbow Preserve in north Durango. Three artists will demonstrate watercolor, oils and pastel techniques. The event is free, but participants must provide their own supplies.
Observers are also welcome. Oxbow Preserve is located at 500 Animas View Drive in Durango.
Oxbow Preserve
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Oxbow Preserve
500 Animas View DriveDurango, California 81301