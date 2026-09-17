Plein Air art demonstration at Oxbow Preserve

The Plein (say Plen) Air Painters of the Four Corners present a demonstration from 9 to noon on Saturday, October 3rd at the Oxbow Preserve in north Durango. Three artists will demonstrate watercolor, oils and pastel techniques. The event is free, but participants must provide their own supplies.

Observers are also welcome. Oxbow Preserve is located at 500 Animas View Drive in Durango.