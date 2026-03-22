Pickleball Tournament Benefitting Team Up
Pickleball Tournament Benefitting Team Up
Saturday, June 6th:
Morning Tournament: 9:00-11:30am - Dinks and Doughnuts!
For Intermediates: $55/ticket. King of the Court-style tournament.
Skill level 2.0-3.0. Remember, this is a FUNdraiser! Come out to enjoy the game, some friendly competition, and doughnuts on us! Please bring your own paddle. Balls will be provided.
Afternoon Tournament: 12:00-2:30pm - Dinks and Dessert!
For Intermediates: $55/ticket. King of the Court-style tournament.
Skill level 2.0-3.0. Remember, this is a FUNdraiser! Come out to enjoy the game, some friendly competition, and cool, sweet treats on us! Please bring your own paddle. Balls will be provided.
*Parking will be limited! The Schneider courts are right along the Animas River Trail. Please consider riding your bike, walking, or carpooling.