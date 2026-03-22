Pickleball Tournament Benefitting Team Up

A Pickleball Tournament to benefit the Team Up non-profit takes place at Schneider Park in Durango on Friday & Saturday. (June 5th & 6th) Details are at teamupsw.org.

Friday, June 5th: 5:00 - 7:30pm

Beginner Clinic - Dinks and Drafts!

For Beginners: $55/ticket

No previous pickleball experience necessary! Paddle and balls will be provided.

Saturday, June 6th:

Morning Tournament: 9:00-11:30am - Dinks and Doughnuts!

For Intermediates: $55/ticket. King of the Court-style tournament.

Skill level 2.0-3.0. Please bring your own paddle. Balls will be provided.

Afternoon Tournament: 12:00-2:30pm - Dinks and Dessert!

For Intermediates: $55/ticket. King of the Court-style tournament.

Skill level 2.0-3.0. Please bring your own paddle. Balls will be provided.

*Parking will be limited! The Schneider courts are right along the Animas River Trail. Please consider riding your bike, walking, or carpooling.