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Pickleball Tournament Benefitting Team Up

Pickleball Tournament Benefitting Team Up

A Pickleball Tournament to benefit the Team Up non-profit takes place at Schneider Park in Durango on Friday & Saturday. (June 5th & 6th) Details are at teamupsw.org.

Friday, June 5th: 5:00 - 7:30pm
Beginner Clinic - Dinks and Drafts!
For Beginners: $55/ticket
No previous pickleball experience necessary! Paddle and balls will be provided.

Saturday, June 6th:
Morning Tournament: 9:00-11:30am - Dinks and Doughnuts!
For Intermediates: $55/ticket. King of the Court-style tournament.
Skill level 2.0-3.0. Please bring your own paddle. Balls will be provided.

Afternoon Tournament: 12:00-2:30pm - Dinks and Dessert!
For Intermediates: $55/ticket. King of the Court-style tournament.
Skill level 2.0-3.0. Please bring your own paddle. Balls will be provided.

*Parking will be limited! The Schneider courts are right along the Animas River Trail. Please consider riding your bike, walking, or carpooling.

Schneider Park
$55 per person
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Team Up
970-247-9444
lynnu@teamupsw.org
https://www.teamupsw.org/
Schneider Park
950 Roosa Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://www.durangoco.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Schneider-Park-29