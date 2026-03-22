The 1st Pagosa Springs Card Show takes place from 11 to 6 on Saturday & Sunday (June 20 & 21) at the Archuleta County Extension Building. The event will feature Vintage & Modern Sports Cards, Pokémon, Autographed Memorabilia, auctions and more.

All donations Benefit Pagosa Pirates sports programs.

Pagosaspringscardshow.com has more information.

• Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic: The Gathering and more

• Vintage & Modern Non Sports Cards (Disney & Marvel)

Vendors Needed - 6 foot and 8 foot tables available

Contact Diamond For More Info

diamondthecanalman@gmail.com

(970) 264-1073

