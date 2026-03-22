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Pagosa Springs Card Show

Pagosa Springs Card Show

The 1st Pagosa Springs Card Show takes place from 11 to 6 on Saturday & Sunday (June 20 & 21) at the Archuleta County Extension Building. The event will feature Vintage & Modern Sports Cards, Pokémon, Autographed Memorabilia, auctions and more.
All donations Benefit Pagosa Pirates sports programs.
Pagosaspringscardshow.com has more information.

• Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic: The Gathering and more
• Vintage & Modern Non Sports Cards (Disney & Marvel)

Vendors Needed - 6 foot and 8 foot tables available
Contact Diamond For More Info
diamondthecanalman@gmail.com
(970) 264-1073

Archuleta County Extension Building
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

David Mauriello
(970) 264-1073
diamondthecanalman@gmail.com
https://www.pagosaspringscardshow.com/

Artist Group Info

diamondthecanalman@gmail.com
Archuleta County Extension Building
344 US-84
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
(970) 264-1073
diamondthecanalman@gmail.com
https://www.pagosaspringscardshow.com/