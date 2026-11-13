Noel Night at The ArtRoom Collective in the Smiley Building
Noel Night at The ArtRoom Collective in the Smiley Building
Noel Night, Dec 4th: Please join us for Local Art, Music, Shopping, Food and more on December 4th from 4-7pm in The ArtRoom Collective at The Smiley Building. Bring a friend! (Plus, Stocking Stuffers galore in our little Art Vending Machine, only 75¢ each)!
The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley Building
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley
theartroomcollective@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jennifer Floyd
theartroomcollective@gmail.com
The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley Building
1309 E. 3rd Ave.Durango, Colorado 81301