Music Mixer: Acoustic Meetup

Join us for the Music Mixer: Acoustic Meet Up, a welcoming workshop designed for acoustic musicians who want to play, learn, and connect with others in a collaborative setting. Open to guitarists, bassists, mandolin players, fiddlers, keyboardists, percussionists (brushes only), and vocalists. Explore ensemble playing, rhythm and groove, basic music theory, chord structures, and musical collaboration while working together on a selection of songs from genres including folk, acoustic rock, pop, blues, and bluegrass.