Music Mixer: Acoustic Meetup
Music Mixer: Acoustic Meetup
Join us for the Music Mixer: Acoustic Meet Up, a welcoming workshop designed for acoustic musicians who want to play, learn, and connect with others in a collaborative setting. Open to guitarists, bassists, mandolin players, fiddlers, keyboardists, percussionists (brushes only), and vocalists. Explore ensemble playing, rhythm and groove, basic music theory, chord structures, and musical collaboration while working together on a selection of songs from genres including folk, acoustic rock, pop, blues, and bluegrass.
The iAM MUSIC Institute
$35 per person
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iAM MUSIC Institute
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
iamsam@iammusic.us