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Music at the Museum featuring the Jeff Solon Swing'n Big Band

Music at the Museum featuring the Jeff Solon Swing'n Big Band

Back by popular demand! We're excited to welcome back the Jeff Solon Swing'n Big Band to the Event Shed in the Aztec Pioneer Village. The beloved Durango-based eight-member band performs Classic Swing and Jazz.

Concerts are FREE and open to the public. Please enter through west gate near the Splash Pad on Park Avenue. No pets are allowed during events in the Pioneer Village for the safety and enjoyment of guests and musicians. Service animals only. Concessions available. Donations welcome. The covered shelter has seating for about 150. Bring your own cushions for comfort or a camp chair.

Concerts are supported by a designated grant for the Northwest New Mexico Council. Our thanks to ALL of the Aztec Museum's 2026 Sponsors!

Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Aztec Museum Association
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org
http://www.aztecmuseum.org
Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
125 N Main Avenue
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org