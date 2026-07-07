Music at the Museum featuring the Jeff Solon Swing'n Big Band

Back by popular demand! We're excited to welcome back the Jeff Solon Swing'n Big Band to the Event Shed in the Aztec Pioneer Village. The beloved Durango-based eight-member band performs Classic Swing and Jazz.

Concerts are FREE and open to the public. Please enter through west gate near the Splash Pad on Park Avenue. No pets are allowed during events in the Pioneer Village for the safety and enjoyment of guests and musicians. Service animals only. Concessions available. Donations welcome. The covered shelter has seating for about 150. Bring your own cushions for comfort or a camp chair.

Concerts are supported by a designated grant for the Northwest New Mexico Council. Our thanks to ALL of the Aztec Museum's 2026 Sponsors!

