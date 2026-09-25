🎷🔥 MARBIN LIVE AT THE iNDIGO ROOM! 🎶

Join us on Friday, December 4th for an unforgettable night of jazz fusion with Marbin at The iNDIGO Room! 🎸✨

Experience one of the most exciting independent jazz fusion bands in the world, bringing their incredible musicianship, dynamic sound, and electrifying energy to Durango for a special one-night performance! 🎵🔥

Don't miss your chance to experience Marbin live in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room! 🎶

📅 Friday, December 4th

🚪 Doors: 7:30 PM

🎤 Show: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 The iNDIGO Room @ iAM MUSIC — Durango, CO