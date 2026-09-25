Marbin Live at the iNDIGO Room
Marbin Live at the iNDIGO Room
🎷🔥 MARBIN LIVE AT THE iNDIGO ROOM! 🎶
Join us on Friday, December 4th for an unforgettable night of jazz fusion with Marbin at The iNDIGO Room! 🎸✨
Experience one of the most exciting independent jazz fusion bands in the world, bringing their incredible musicianship, dynamic sound, and electrifying energy to Durango for a special one-night performance! 🎵🔥
Don't miss your chance to experience Marbin live in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room! 🎶
📅 Friday, December 4th
🚪 Doors: 7:30 PM
🎤 Show: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The iNDIGO Room @ iAM MUSIC — Durango, CO
The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us