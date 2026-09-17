Lonesome Landscapes: Stories from National Conservation Land

The Durango Public Library will hold an author event with Dr. Andrew Gulliford at 6PM on Wednesday, October 21st on the book " Lonesome Landscapes: Stories from National Conservation Lands."

Drawing from archives, interviews, and field reporting, Gulliford reveals the unsung heroes who safeguarded these lands, from pioneering rangers to grassroots advocates in Native American and Hispanic communities. With vivid stories of explorers, cowboys, hermits, and even an alligator named Clem, this book blends scholarship with storytelling. Lonesome Landscapes is both a definitive history and a call to keep America’s wild places in public hands.

Andrew Gulliford is professor of history at Fort Lewis College. His books include Boomtown Blues: Colorado Oil Shale, Sacred Objects and Sacred Places: Preserving Tribal Traditions, The Woolly West: Colorado’s Hidden History of Sheepscapes, and Bears Ears: Landscape of Refuge and Resistance.