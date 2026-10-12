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Lock It: Calculator Vault - free Android privacy app now available (online)

Lock It: Calculator Vault - free Android privacy app now available (online)

Community announcement from a small independent app developer (ITAPS LLC; not a student group or local business), in case it's useful to your listeners.

Lock It: Calculator Vault is a free Android privacy app. Looks like a calculator. Opens like a vault. It works as a normal calculator, but when you type your own secret equation and press =, it opens a private vault for photos, notes, passwords and 2FA codes, encrypted with AES-256 on the phone. It also has private messages and calls only with people you invite by key or QR code. Handy for anyone whose phone gets passed around among roommates and friends.

Free to download with ads; optional Premium Pro ($4.99/month) and Offline Vault ($9.99 one time).
Available now on Google Play for Android. iPhone (iOS) version coming soon.
Search "Lock It: Calculator Vault" on Google Play, or: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appfactory.calculator&referrer=utm_source%3Dksut.org%26utm_medium%3Dlisting%26utm_campaign%3Dfree_ads

Contact: lockit@mail.grokbot.com (ITAPS LLC). Thanks for reading!

Online (virtual) - Google Play
Free to download
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ITAPS LLC (Lock It: Calculator Vault)
lockit@mail.grokbot.com
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appfactory.calculator&amp;referrer=utm_source%3Dksut.org%26utm_medium%3Dlisting%26utm_campaign%3Dfree_ads
Online (virtual) - Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appfactory.calculator&amp;referrer=utm_source%3Dksut.org%26utm_medium%3Dlisting%26utm_campaign%3Dfree_ads