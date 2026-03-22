Live Forging Demonstration

Join us for a live blacksmithing demonstration that explores both the history and modern practice of the craft. You will see firsthand how raw metal is shaped using fire, anvil, and hammer. This is a great intro if you are curious about taking a class but aren't ready to commit just yet. It's also just a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon!

All ages welcome. Sign up for this free event at blacksmithcafe.com/booking. Get here early to grab a coffee from the cafe, then head over to the forge for the show!