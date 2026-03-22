Live Forging Demonstration
Live Forging Demonstration
Join us for a live blacksmithing demonstration that explores both the history and modern practice of the craft. You will see firsthand how raw metal is shaped using fire, anvil, and hammer. This is a great intro if you are curious about taking a class but aren't ready to commit just yet. It's also just a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon!
All ages welcome. Sign up for this free event at blacksmithcafe.com/booking. Get here early to grab a coffee from the cafe, then head over to the forge for the show!
The Blacksmith Cafe
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01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Blacksmith Cafe
970-403-3036
info@blacksmithcafe.com
Artist Group Info
Nathaniel Winkler
nate@handforgedhomedecor.com
The Blacksmith Cafe
21738 US HWY 160DURANGO, Colorado 81303-6822
4582069754
nathaniel.winkler@gmail.com