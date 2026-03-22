Kinship Medicine Book signing

Family and Addiction Medicine Physician, Dr. Wendy Johnson, will be discussing her new book, Kinship Medicine: Cultivating Interdependence to Heal the Earth and Ourselves, with Rachel Turiel at Maria's Bookshop. The book blends public health, history, and personal experience to advocate for an "ecosystem" perspective in medicine, urging readers to reconnect with nature, build community, and recognize that individual health is part of a larger, interconnected system.