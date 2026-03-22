Kinship Medicine Book signing
Kinship Medicine Book signing
Family and Addiction Medicine Physician, Dr. Wendy Johnson, will be discussing her new book, Kinship Medicine: Cultivating Interdependence to Heal the Earth and Ourselves, with Rachel Turiel at Maria's Bookshop. The book blends public health, history, and personal experience to advocate for an "ecosystem" perspective in medicine, urging readers to reconnect with nature, build community, and recognize that individual health is part of a larger, interconnected system.
Maria's Bookshop
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Maria's Bookshop
Maria's Bookshop
960 Main Ave.Durango, Colorado 81301
(970)247-1438
books@mariasbookshop.com