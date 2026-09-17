Killer Reads: A True Crime Book Club: October's read is: Bringing Adam home: the abduction that changed America by Les Standiford
Killer Reads: A True Crime Book Club: October's read is: Bringing Adam home: the abduction that changed America by Les Standiford
Killer Reads, the ultimate book club for fans of real-life mysteries, criminal investigations, and psychological suspense.
This club meets the third Thursday of each month from 6:00 - 7:00 PM at the library.
Stop by the front desk today to check out your copy of this month’s title! Questions? Email Michaela at michaela@prlibrary.org.
Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org