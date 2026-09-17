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Killer Reads: A True Crime Book Club: October's read is: Bringing Adam home: the abduction that changed America by Les Standiford

Killer Reads: A True Crime Book Club: October's read is: Bringing Adam home: the abduction that changed America by Les Standiford

Killer Reads, the ultimate book club for fans of real-life mysteries, criminal investigations, and psychological suspense.

This club meets the third Thursday of each month from 6:00 - 7:00 PM at the library.

Stop by the front desk today to check out your copy of this month’s title! Questions? Email Michaela at michaela@prlibrary.org.

Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org