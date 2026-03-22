The Durango Public Library Literary Festival takes place from May 5th through the 19th. Among the featured events is an Intro to Nature Journaling class at 6PM on Tuesday, May 12th.

Do you enjoy being in nature? Do you value attention and focus? Join us for an Introduction to Nature Journaling. Amy will introduce a journaling practice that uses numbers, pictures, and words to record observations of nature. The practice will magnify gratitude, help make connections and increase your sense of wonder. Don’t worry if you don’t consider yourself good at drawing. Everyone is welcome and all materials supplied!