Inaugural La Plata County Tree of the Year Contest - nomination

The Inaugural La Plata County Tree of the Year Contest is open for nominations through Thursday, October 15th. The public is invited to identify and nominate outstanding trees throughout the county.

Voting takes place from October 19th through October 25th.

Rules and details are at lpctreestudygroup.org.

Only county residents can nominate a tree and the tree must reside in the county. The winning tree will be determined by voters.

The winning nominator will receive a maple tree courtesy of Momentum Tree Experts - and they’ll plant the tree for you, as well.