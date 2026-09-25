iAM MUSIC's Songwriter Night
iAM MUSIC's Songwriter Night
🎶✨ iAM MUSIC's Songwriter Night is BACK! 🎤
Join us on Saturday, November 7th at The iNDIGO Room for an intimate evening of original music, storytelling, and incredible local talent! 🎸
Hosted by Ely Cartwright @elycartwright, Songwriter Night brings together a rotating lineup of local artists to share their songs and the stories, ideas, and experiences behind them. 🎵💫
🎤 This month's featured songwriters will be announced soon!
Come enjoy a special night celebrating creativity, connection, and the art of songwriting in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room. ✨
📅 Saturday, November 7th
⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The iNDIGO Room @ iAM MUSIC
🎟️ FREE EVENT — RSVP Required
The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us