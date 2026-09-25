🎶✨ iAM MUSIC's Songwriter Night is BACK! 🎤

Join us on Saturday, November 7th at The iNDIGO Room for an intimate evening of original music, storytelling, and incredible local talent! 🎸

Hosted by Ely Cartwright @elycartwright, Songwriter Night brings together a rotating lineup of local artists to share their songs and the stories, ideas, and experiences behind them. 🎵💫

🎤 This month's featured songwriters will be announced soon!

Come enjoy a special night celebrating creativity, connection, and the art of songwriting in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room. ✨

📅 Saturday, November 7th

⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 The iNDIGO Room @ iAM MUSIC

🎟️ FREE EVENT — RSVP Required