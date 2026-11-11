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Humanism in Medicine

Humanism in Medicine

Humanism in Medicine
Dr. Don Cooke will explore the history of humanism and its relationship with medicine from ancient times through the Renaissance and Enlightenment and into the 21st century. Humanism in medicine prioritizes human values, dignity, and individual preferences in the delivery of health care. The discussion will include challenges to humanistic principles in the climate of current health care delivery.

FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Gary Rottman
gsorcer@hotmail.com
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
FLC Noble Hall Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com
fortlewis.edu/LLL