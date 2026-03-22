The Durango Public Library Literary Festival will include the workshop: "How to Publish a Children's Book," with local author Brooke Heller, at 6PM on Friday, May 8th.

Brooke Heller is a Master Certified, ICF Level II Writing Coach and author working with clients to get their words on the page. She works with clients to integrate their passion projects within the confines of their daily lives. More information is at Brooke-Heller.com.