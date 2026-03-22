Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to Publish a Children's Book

How to Publish a Children's Book

The Durango Public Library Literary Festival will include the workshop: "How to Publish a Children's Book," with local author Brooke Heller, at 6PM on Friday, May 8th.

Brooke Heller is a Master Certified, ICF Level II Writing Coach and author working with clients to get their words on the page. She works with clients to integrate their passion projects within the confines of their daily lives. More information is at Brooke-Heller.com.

Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301