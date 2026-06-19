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3rd of a series: How SMALL BUSINESSES and WORKERS struggle for healthcare, and how Universal Health Care would help.

Join Rose Roach (National Coordinator, Labor Campaign for Single Payer and Chair, Healthcare for All MN) along with small business owners and workers who describe how the need to protect themselves and their families constrain their choices of employment, financially burden businesses, and create impacts that degrade both business performance and family safety and freedom.

In 2028 we will support a legislative initiative to establish comprehensive care for every CO resident, following and based on a major study underway by the Colorado School of Public Health (CSPH). Learn about the role you play in making universal health a reality in 2028!

CSPH will complete an in-depth study of the social and financial impacts of universal health care, and how it could be financed and structured. This study will examine provision of comprehensive medical care all Colorado residents regardless of their income, with a network including all providers who operate in Colorado.