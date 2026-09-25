Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival
Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival
Join us for the 52nd Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival, December 4, 5, and 6 at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango! This festive event features a wonderful selection of local and regional artists and crafters offering unique, handcrafted gifts, artwork, and holiday treasures. It's the perfect opportunity to find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list while supporting local and regional artisans. Come celebrate the season and shop local at the Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival!
La Plata County Fairgrounds - Extension Bldg
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Miss Margies Festival Productions
(970) 946-8050
beth@missmargiesfestivals.com
La Plata County Fairgrounds - Extension Bldg
2500 Main Ave.Durango, Colorado 81303