Join us for the 52nd Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival, December 4, 5, and 6 at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango! This festive event features a wonderful selection of local and regional artists and crafters offering unique, handcrafted gifts, artwork, and holiday treasures. It's the perfect opportunity to find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list while supporting local and regional artisans. Come celebrate the season and shop local at the Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival!