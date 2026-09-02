Half Day Nature & Nervous System Reset
Half Day Nature & Nervous System Reset
Saturday, September 26th | 1:00–8:00 PM
O-Bar-O Riverside Cabins | Durango, CO
Set along the peaceful banks of the Florida River, this immersive experience blends movement, mindfulness, nature, and community. Together we’ll spend the afternoon exploring dynamic yoga, creative journaling, restorative practices, and meaningful connection—all within the beauty of a private riverside setting.
No prior yoga experience is required. All levels are welcome.
Registration: $209
Space is limited to 10 participants to create a personalized and intimate experience.
O-Bar-O Cabins
$208
01:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Paige Pasquini
413.358.8873
paigepasquini@gmail.com
O-Bar-O Cabins
Country Road 240Durango , Colorado 81301
4133588873
paigepasquini@gmail.com