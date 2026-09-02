Half Day Nature & Nervous System Reset

Saturday, September 26th | 1:00–8:00 PM

O-Bar-O Riverside Cabins | Durango, CO

Set along the peaceful banks of the Florida River, this immersive experience blends movement, mindfulness, nature, and community. Together we’ll spend the afternoon exploring dynamic yoga, creative journaling, restorative practices, and meaningful connection—all within the beauty of a private riverside setting.

No prior yoga experience is required. All levels are welcome.

Registration: $209

Space is limited to 10 participants to create a personalized and intimate experience.

