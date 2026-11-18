Girl Winter Film Tour
Girl Winter Film Tour
Girl Winter Film Tour is a collection of femme-forward and gender-nonconforming films. The tour aims to shift the narrative of ski & snowboard films seen on the big screen each fall and include new voices in the stories we consume. Five films followed by a Q+A and poster signing with the athletes and filmmakers who brought the films to life. Doors are at 6:30 and showtime at 7. Tickets are $25 online at durango arts dot org and at the door.
Durango Arts Center
$25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301