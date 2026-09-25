Funk Jam Sessions presented by Jimmy's Music & Supply
Funk Jam Sessions presented by Jimmy's Music & Supply
🎷🔥 FUNK JAZZ JAM SESSION! 🎶
Join us on Sunday, November 8th at 11th Street Station for Durango’s monthly Funk Jazz Jam Session — a FREE community jam where musicians of all skill levels come together to groove, improvise, and connect! 🎹🥁
Whether you're ready to jump on stage, bring your instrument, or simply enjoy the music, everyone is welcome! Expect great grooves, spontaneous collaborations, and plenty of good vibes. 🎸✨
🎶 Every Second Sunday of the Month
📅 Sunday, November 8th
📍 11th Street Station — Durango, CO
🎟️ FREE EVENT — All Skill Levels Welcome!
Presented by iAM MUSIC Institute, Jimmy’s Music Supply & Stillwater Music. 🎤
Come jam with us and be part of Durango’s music community! 🎶
11th Street Station
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
11th Street Station