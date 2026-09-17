Friday Fun
Friday Fun
Friday afternoons are all about having fun building, playing, exploring, and creating together!
Friday Fun is a weekly after-school program that blends creativity and curiosity through hands-on experiences. Each week alternates between art-focused activities and STEM challenges. Drop in and end your week with fun!
Great for ages 5-12 and families!
Durango Public Library
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 20, 2026.
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301