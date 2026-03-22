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Four Corners Poetry Festival

Four Corners Poetry Festival

The Four Corners Poetry Festival takes place at the Durango Public Library from noon to 6 on Saturday, June 13th, and will include workshops and readings from poets laureate from the Four Corners. The theme is "A Place We Call Home." The event is free and the public is welcome.

This festival will celebrate the many different ways people relate to this place as home. What stories connect us to this region? To the land? To its history? To each other?

Tommy Archuleta (Poet Laureate from Santa Fe), Jake Skeets (Poet Laureate from the Navajo Nation), Laura Tohe (Poet Laureate from Arizona), and Crisosto Apache (our newest appointed Poet Laureate from Colorado).

During the festival, we will also have a panel, community reading, book signings, and other poetry-generating activities. Past Western Slope Poet Laureate Art Goodtimes will also lead his widely celebrated "Talking Gourds Sharing Circle" during the festival.

The Durango Public Library
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301