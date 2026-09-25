Four Corners Equine Rescue Fall Fundraiser and BBQ

The Four Corners Equine Rescue Fall Fundraiser and Bar B Q takes place on Saturday, October 24th. Activities include a Trail Ride and Silent Auction.

Derails are at fourcornersequinerescue.org.

Join us for a beautiful day at Tiger Park raising hay money for the rescued herd of FCER and the horses who still need our help.

Trail ride for those with horses starts at 9am.

BBQ and Silent Auction from 12:30 - 2p.

