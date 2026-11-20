For a 10th year, we honor the MLK holiday a light breakfast, a brief program honoring Dr. King, and and volunteer service in Northern New Mexico. Projects are designed to be finished in the morning hours after the kick-off program. Help from all ages and abilities is welcome, with children and youth participation appropriate at many sites. Agencies need help with a variety of projects ranging from cooking and organizing to creating uplifting messages for children in need and hospitalized adults and, weather permitting, outdoor clean up. A Vitalant blood drive will also be open during the event. We highly encourage advance sign up, as past events have had over 450 volunteers, and more volunteer options will be added to the sign up website in the weeks leading up to the event.

Support for the Four Corners gathering comes from the New Mexico State Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, whose mission is to advance Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of human rights, equality, nonviolence, social change, unity and interconnectedness by engaging the people of New Mexico through remembrance, celebration, and purposeful action. The theme for the 2027 MLK Holiday is “Be Love. Heal Humanity. Honor Truth. Prioritize Justice. Practice Nonviolence365.”

