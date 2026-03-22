FILM SCREENING: Environmental Allyship, Frontline Activists from Appalachia and Greater Chaco

The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College will host FREE live screenings of the award-winning documentary series ...VS. GOLIATH: "Appalachia" and "Greater Chaco." The events take place at 4:30 on Monday, May 11th. A brief intermission will be held between films, followed by a panel discussion at 6PM.

- PANEL DISCUSSION -

Moderated by:

Dr. Rebecca Austin, Fort Lewis College Professor of Anthropology & Environmental Sciences

Maury Johnson, Army Veteran, West Virginia landowner and subject of VS. GOLIATH: Appalachia

Panelists will include contributors from the Greater Chaco Coalition, the Pueblo Action Alliance, Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights (POWHR), 7 Directions of Service, and filmmakers, Marielle Olentine and Sam Eilersten, of Tikkun Olan Productions.

-ABOUT THE FILMS-

VS. GOLIATH tells the stories of frontline communities across the United States who are fighting back against the Fossil Fuel Industries who are destroying their homes and our planet. The series is produced by award-winning actor & director Don Cheadle and the Solutions Project, the Equation Campaign and Fossil Free Media and Produced by Tikkun Olam Productions.

VS. GOLIATH: Appalachia (40 mins)

An army veteran enlists in the battle against a massive gas pipeline that cuts through his community in the mountains of Appalachia, joining with neighbors near and far in a showdown against a shadowy corporation and some of the nation’s most powerful politicians. Learn how community members from West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, including farmers, veterans and Indigenous leaders came together to resist.



VS. GOLIATH: Greater Chaco (36 mins)

The sacred Greater Chaco region of New Mexico, ancestral homeland of the Pueblo and Diné peoples, is under siege from a relentless surge of oil and gas extraction. After a life-changing call to Standing Rock, young Sandia Pueblo leader Julia Bernal returns home to confront the same forces threatening her own community. Uniting with Diné elder Daniel Tso and an intergenerational coalition, they lead a powerful fight to defend tribal sovereignty and protect Chaco for future generations.