Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op presents The Annual Feat of Clay Members Show for the month of November. The show opening will take place on Friday, November 20 from 5-7PM.

Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is located at 222 North Main in Aztec, NM and is open Tuesday from 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. For more information about this show or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-333-4312.

