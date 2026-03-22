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Expressive Flower Drawing

Expressive Flower Drawing

Using chalk pastels, markers, and maybe even some paint, spend an afternoon creating a bouquet that will be yours forever!

Even if you’re new to drawing, this one’s for you!

This workshop will be taught by Ann Bauer, a local artist whose background is in graphic design, photography, painting, and ceramics. Ann studied art in Chicago and New York and has taught elementary, middle school, high school and college.

Durango Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301