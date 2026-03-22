Expressive Flower Drawing
Expressive Flower Drawing
Using chalk pastels, markers, and maybe even some paint, spend an afternoon creating a bouquet that will be yours forever!
Even if you’re new to drawing, this one’s for you!
This workshop will be taught by Ann Bauer, a local artist whose background is in graphic design, photography, painting, and ceramics. Ann studied art in Chicago and New York and has taught elementary, middle school, high school and college.
Durango Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301