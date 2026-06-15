Eunika Rogers: Wondered and Found

Join us for an evening celebrating the opening of Eunika Rogers' solo exhibition, Wondered and Found, at Blue Rain Gallery Durango in partnership with Music in the Mountains.

This special reception is your chance to meet Eunika in person, experience her captivating new body of work, and celebrate her as the featured poster artist for Music in the Mountains 2026.

The reception will feature live music by Starry Starry Night, a beloved local Durango pop duo. Admission is free. All are welcome.