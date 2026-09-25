EsoTerra Halloween Party

🎃 We’re turning the Arboretum into your Halloween headquarters!👻

Come to escape the downtown crowds, for the candy, to defend your costume title, or use an excuse to dance in a ridiculous outfit– whatever it’ll be, we’ve got you covered.

🍬 Kids’ Candy Scavenger Hunt

🧙 Witches’ Broom Game

🍩 Donut on a String

💃 Halloween Dance Party

🏆 Family, Kids, Couples & Adult Costume Contests

🐾 And yes, dogs can enter the costume contests, too!

Save the date, grab your crew, and start working on that costume. The more ridiculous, the better– we don’t make the rules.

