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EsoTerra Halloween Party

EsoTerra Halloween Party

🎃 We’re turning the Arboretum into your Halloween headquarters!👻

Come to escape the downtown crowds, for the candy, to defend your costume title, or use an excuse to dance in a ridiculous outfit– whatever it’ll be, we’ve got you covered.

🍬 Kids’ Candy Scavenger Hunt
🧙 Witches’ Broom Game
🍩 Donut on a String
💃 Halloween Dance Party
🏆 Family, Kids, Couples & Adult Costume Contests
🐾 And yes, dogs can enter the costume contests, too!

Save the date, grab your crew, and start working on that costume. The more ridiculous, the better– we don’t make the rules.

EsoTerra Arboretum
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

EsoTerra Arboretum
(970) 234-6345
events@esoterracider.com
https://esoterracider.com/

Artist Group Info

marketing@esoterracider.com
EsoTerra Ciderworks
EsoTerra Arboretum
270 County Road 303
Durango, Colorado 81303
9702346345
marketing@esoterracider.com
https://esoterracider.com/